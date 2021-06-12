Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 113,400 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.