Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 7,150 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $55.06 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.