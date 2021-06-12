CEEK VR Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $451,200.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

