Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Celanese worth $50,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 944.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Celanese by 497.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.