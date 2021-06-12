Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.77 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $192.76 million and $33.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

