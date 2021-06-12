Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $50.70 million and $275,217.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00785675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.96 or 0.08273579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00086807 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,658,969 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

