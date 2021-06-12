Celo Reaches Market Cap of $618.59 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Celo has a market capitalization of $618.59 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00007055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00172071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00195926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01119739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.11 or 0.99760940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

