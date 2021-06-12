Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Celsius worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

