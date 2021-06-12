CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
NYSE CX opened at $8.31 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
