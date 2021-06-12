CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE CX opened at $8.31 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

