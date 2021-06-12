Centrality (CENNZ) One Day Volume Hits $2.19 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $95.08 million and $2.19 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.