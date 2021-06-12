Centric Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $658,083.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $658,083.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00095626 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,474,645,375 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

