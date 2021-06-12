Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

