CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Cap of $49.78 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $49.78 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,623,998 coins and its circulating supply is 45,210,911 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.