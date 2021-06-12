CertiK (CTK) Price Down 9.9% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $50.67 million and $5.77 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,613,820 coins and its circulating supply is 45,210,212 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

