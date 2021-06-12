CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $690.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,549,349 coins and its circulating supply is 48,464,318 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

