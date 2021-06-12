Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.82. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 110,237 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

