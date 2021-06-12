ChartEx 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,092.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $207,676.17 and $13,092.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.