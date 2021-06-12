ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $132,636.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.86 or 0.99996608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009483 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

