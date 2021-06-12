Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 61.4% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHKR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.88%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

