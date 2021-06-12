Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CRVH remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Chilco River has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

