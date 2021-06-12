Chiliz Market Cap Hits $1.59 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $563.83 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00791214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.71 or 0.08376243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086899 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,953,862 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

