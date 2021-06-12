Chimpion Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $81.27 million and $645,693.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00007128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00800206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.08365259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00086839 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

