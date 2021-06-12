China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 192.2% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Customer Relations Centers by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Customer Relations Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in China Customer Relations Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in China Customer Relations Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in China Customer Relations Centers by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

CCRC stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services.

