China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.19. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 651,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

