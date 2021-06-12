China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.19. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 651,247 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
