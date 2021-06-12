Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of CHYCY stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. Chiyoda has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.