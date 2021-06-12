Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of CHYCY stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. Chiyoda has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.
About Chiyoda
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.