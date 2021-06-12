ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

