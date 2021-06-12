Chonk Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.04 or 0.00172631 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $2.42 million and $4,844.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00795087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.58 or 0.08354222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086269 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

