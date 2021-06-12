Chrono.tech Hits Market Cap of $20.90 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $29.43 or 0.00082061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $413,701.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

