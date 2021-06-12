CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 51,687 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $128,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $236.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

