CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fastenal worth $124,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 128,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

