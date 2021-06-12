CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Anthem worth $110,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $187,713,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.87. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

