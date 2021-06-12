CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5,952.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $77,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $42,325,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $321,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.