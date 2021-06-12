CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 69,406 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.44% of Cheniere Energy worth $79,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,904,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LNG opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

