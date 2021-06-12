CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 376,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of The Williams Companies worth $86,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

