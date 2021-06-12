CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $111 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,045.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $110,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

