CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $79.07 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $79,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.