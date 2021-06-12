CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $80.79 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $80,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

