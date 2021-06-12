CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,171 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $124,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

