CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ONEOK worth $81,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $278,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

OKE stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

