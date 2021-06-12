CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Twilio worth $77,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

TWLO opened at $332.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.61. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.