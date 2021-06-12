CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 5,021 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

