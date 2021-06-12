CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,625 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.74% of VICI Properties worth $111,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.