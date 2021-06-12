CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.45% of Tyler Technologies worth $77,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 374.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

NYSE TYL opened at $430.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

