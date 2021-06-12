CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 124,440 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.26% of Cintas worth $93,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

