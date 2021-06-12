CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 199,163 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 199,163 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $101,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

