CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $100,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

