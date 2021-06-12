CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 86,469 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,469 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.61% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $98,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at $56,941,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $347.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

