CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,716 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,027 shares of company stock worth $15,549,742. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

