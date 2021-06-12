CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 10,573 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.47 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

