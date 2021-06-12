CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 11,145 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $92.59 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

